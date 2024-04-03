Hunt for woman who ‘grabbed two young children’ at holiday park

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A father says a woman grabbed two young children at a holiday park in an incident police are now investigating.

The youngsters were at the Lizard Point Holiday Park near Mullion, Cornwall, on Sunday, where they went from the function room into the amusement arcade together.

Devon and Cornwall Police said when the father of one of the children went to find the pair, he saw a woman whom they did not know holding each child by the arm.

The man shouted for the woman to let go of the children, which she did, and the children were then taken back to their families, unharmed.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses to trace the woman, who was said to have been wearing a bright yellow top.

The Independent has asked Parkdean Resorts, which runs the holiday park, to comment, and whether the arcade had CCTV.

The park, on the Lizard Peninsula, was Mullion Holiday Park until 2020, when it was given a makeover and renamed. With activities such as archery and an outdoor gym trail, it attracts families with young children to stay in its 32 caravans or bungalows.