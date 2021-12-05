Four people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 33-year-old woman was fatally injured at a house in Derby.

Officers were called to an address on Moss Street at 2.30am on Saturday, to reports that a woman had been injured.

She was later taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre, in Nottingham, but died yesterday evening.

The four people who have since been arrested – three men and a woman – remain in police custody and a murder inquiry has been launched, Derbyshire Police said in a statement.

“Her family have been made aware and our thoughts are with them at this time,” the force said.

Police remain in the area as officers work to ascertain exactly what happened.

“Detectives are continuing their enquiries and residents will see an increased police presence in the Moss Street area over the coming days,” the police statement adds.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may be able to help with the investigation.

They ask anyone who is able to contact the force, quoting reference 21000705269.

Alternatively, you can anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.