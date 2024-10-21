‘Vindictive’ daughter posted nude photos of father’s ex on escort website

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A woman who posted sexual images of her father’s former lover on an escort site after holding a deep-seated grudge against her has been jailed for three years.

Eleanor Brown’s actions were described by the judge as “vindictive, selfish and vengeful offending”, after she targeted the woman over a decade after her father had a short-lived affair with the victim in 2012.

A judge said that the 24-year-old’s attitude after she was arrested showed she was “utterly, utterly unapologetic”, “totally devoid of any moral compass whatsoever” and that her “lack of remorse was staggering”.

Judge Alex Menary heard how Brown’s father, Geoff, had an affair with her victim when they were both police officers, but it ended and both of them stayed with their spouses.

Ten years later, the defendant noticed the woman’s husband had started a business and this was a trigger for first posting offensive messages on his Facebook page, calling his wife a “home wrecking slag” and a “tramp”.

Brown then sent the husband sexual images of his wife before creating a fake profile on an escorting and sex services website, also featuring intimate photographs.

The court heard the profile title was “Ex-police with all my uniform which I like to wear for my clients” and used the phrase “kinky copper”.

The judge said Brown “conspired” with her sister, Sophie, and her mother, Sarah, to create the fake profile. The court heard Sophie and Sarah are both ex-police officers.

Judge Menary said the escort site post included the husband’s mobile number and he was then bombarded with texts and calls after it went live.

In a victim personal statement read in court, the woman said that to describe her feeling “violated” was an “understatement”.

She explained that she was “sickened” that the images were posted on a public website and shared for the sexual gratification of strangers.

The woman said: “I’m finding it difficult to believe a woman would would do that to another woman.”

She also said she was “fearful of what (Brown) is capable of”.

Harry Crowson, defending, said it was “unfathomable” how Brown got involved, saying: “She became a warrior in war she ought never to be fighting”.

Mr Crowson added: “She needs to stop fighting a battle that’s not hers.”

The court heard how Brown was provided with the photographs by her mother and Mr Crowson said she was “egged on by her family”.

The barrister said his client had been severely traumatised by the events of 2012, when she was shown the images as a teenager for reasons the judge said had never been properly explained.

He said that, over the years, a woman she had never met had “become almost a caricature” to her.

Brown, of Peel Street, Morley, Leeds, admitted two counts of disclosing private images half-way through her trial earlier this year.

The victim and her husband had already given evidence by the time the defendant changed her pleas and, on Friday, Judge Menary described this as the “ultimate act of brinksmanship”, which was a “very serious aggravating feature” in the case.

Because of this, he gave Brown no credit for her guilty pleas.

Judge Menary said one of the most “egregious and vindictive” aspects of the case was Brown’s contact with the victim’s daughter, who had not been told of the affair.

The judge heard how Brown told her: “I will make sure your mum is never allowed to forget what she did to my family,” and added “wherever she goes her photos will remain and follow her”.

Judge Menary described this as “shameful”.