Woman found dead in Kirby home with man arrested for murder

He has since been released under investigation

Holly Evans
Tuesday 23 January 2024 11:09
<p>Police were called to reports of an unconscious woman at an address in Roughwood Drive</p>

Police were called to reports of an unconscious woman at an address in Roughwood Drive

(Google)

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found unconscious at an address in Kirby.

Officers were called to a house on Roughwood Drive at around 5.30pm on Sunday, but the woman, in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, and has been released under investigation.

Her death is currently being treated as unexplained while her next of kin have been informed.

Chief Inspector Colin Dyer, from Merseyside Police, said: “We are carrying out a number of lines on enquiry as we seek to establish what has taken place.

“Witness enquiries are being carried out in the local area and we are examining local CCTV and Ring doorbell footage to build a picture of what has happened.

“We would ask anyone who was in the area of Roughwood Drive this afternoon who saw or heard anything to contact us as a matter of urgency.”

Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC or call 101 quoting log 620 of 21st January.

