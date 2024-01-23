Woman found dead in Kirby home with man arrested for murder

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found unconscious at an address in Kirby.

Officers were called to a house on Roughwood Drive at around 5.30pm on Sunday, but the woman, in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, and has been released under investigation.

Her death is currently being treated as unexplained while her next of kin have been informed.

Chief Inspector Colin Dyer, from Merseyside Police, said: “We are carrying out a number of lines on enquiry as we seek to establish what has taken place.

“Witness enquiries are being carried out in the local area and we are examining local CCTV and Ring doorbell footage to build a picture of what has happened.

“We would ask anyone who was in the area of Roughwood Drive this afternoon who saw or heard anything to contact us as a matter of urgency.”

Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC or call 101 quoting log 620 of 21st January.