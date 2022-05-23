Woman and girl arrested after attempted kidnap of two year-old at car boot sale

A woman and a girl have been arrested after an alleged attempted kidnap of a two-year-old during a car boot sale in Redcar.

The child’s mother said her daughter was walking next to a relative when the two females approached the toddler and tried to walk away with her at the Redcar racecourse on Sunday May 22 in the afternoon.

When the duo were challenged they released the two-year-old and were then detained by officers, Cleveland Police said.

A 21-year-old woman and girl have been questioned and released under investigation. The details of what the pair have been arrested on suspicion of have not yet been released.

Police said inquiries were ongoing and are appealing for any information about the incident or the women allegedly involved.

Contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number quoting ref 86878 or pass information anonymously to www.crimestoppers-uk.org or phone them on 0800 555 111