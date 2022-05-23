Woman and girl arrested after attempted kidnap of two year-old at car boot sale
A 21-year-old woman and girl remain in police custody
A woman and a girl have been arrested after an alleged attempted kidnap of a two-year-old during a car boot sale in Redcar.
The child’s mother said her daughter was walking next to a relative when the two females approached the toddler and tried to walk away with her at the Redcar racecourse on Sunday May 22 in the afternoon.
When the duo were challenged they released the two-year-old and were then detained by officers, Cleveland Police said.
A 21-year-old woman and girl have been questioned and released under investigation. The details of what the pair have been arrested on suspicion of have not yet been released.
Police said inquiries were ongoing and are appealing for any information about the incident or the women allegedly involved.
Contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number quoting ref 86878 or pass information anonymously to www.crimestoppers-uk.org or phone them on 0800 555 111
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.