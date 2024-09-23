Girl, 8, and woman found dead in Salford home

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

An eight-year-old girl and a woman have both been found dead at a home in Salford.

Officers were called following reports of a concern for welfare at the property in South Radford Street on Monday morning.

Greater Manchester Police said the bodies of the child and the woman, 40, were discovered at the scene shortly after 10.30am.

An investigation has been launched – although the force said it is not actively looking for anyone else in connection with the incident, adding that there is no wider threat in the community.

All known next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Detective Superintendent Simon Moyles said: “A woman and young girl were both tragically found dead and we are working hard as a team to establish what happened here this morning.”

He said a cordon has been put in place.

Det Supt Moyles added: “We have placed a number of highly visible officers to patrol in and around the area should any residents wish to come and talk to us or pass on any information they may have about this tragic incident.”

A Salford City Council spokesperson said: “We are aware of the terribly sad news this morning and our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of those who have tragically lost their lives.

“We’re working closely with GMP and assisting them with their ongoing investigation and our teams will be supporting both local residents and council staff who have no doubt been greatly affected by the events today.”

Anyone with information on the incident has been asked to call 101 quoting log 998 of 23/09/2024.

More follows on this breaking news story...