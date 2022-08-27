Woman, 37, charged with murder and arson after man found dead in house fire
Caroline Mothershill, 37, will appear in court following the charge
A woman has been charged with murder and arson after a man was found dead following a house fire in Stratford.
Caroline Mothershill, 37, has been charged after police were called at 10:03am on Thursday, 25 August following the discovery of the body of a 56-year-old man in a house on Gilbert Street in Stratford.
The man’s famiy has been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.
His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.
A special post-mortem examination was carried out on Friday, 26 August. We await the results of further examinations.
She will appear before Thames Magistrates’ Court later today.
Detectives from the Specialist Crime Command are investigating the suspected arson and have requested anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to call the incident room on 020 8345 1570.
Alternatively, call 101 quoting reference CAD 2324/25Aug or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymous on 0800 555 111.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.