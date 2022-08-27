Woman, 37, charged with murder and arson after man found dead in house fire

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A woman has been charged with murder and arson after a man was found dead following a house fire in Stratford.

Caroline Mothershill, 37, has been charged after police were called at 10:03am on Thursday, 25 August following the discovery of the body of a 56-year-old man in a house on Gilbert Street in Stratford.

The man’s famiy has been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

A special post-mortem examination was carried out on Friday, 26 August. We await the results of further examinations.

She will appear before Thames Magistrates’ Court later today.

Detectives from the Specialist Crime Command are investigating the suspected arson and have requested anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to call the incident room on 020 8345 1570.

Alternatively, call 101 quoting reference CAD 2324/25Aug or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymous on 0800 555 111.