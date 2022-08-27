Jump to content
Woman, 37, charged with murder and arson after man found dead in house fire

Caroline Mothershill, 37, will appear in court following the charge

Thomas Kingsley
Saturday 27 August 2022 14:52
The woman was charged following a suspected arson in an east London home (Aaron Chown/PA)

The woman was charged following a suspected arson in an east London home (Aaron Chown/PA)

(PA Wire)

A woman has been charged with murder and arson after a man was found dead following a house fire in Stratford.

Caroline Mothershill, 37, has been charged after police were called at 10:03am on Thursday, 25 August following the discovery of the body of a 56-year-old man in a house on Gilbert Street in Stratford.

The man's family has been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

A special post-mortem examination was carried out on Friday, 26 August. We await the results of further examinations.

She will appear before Thames Magistrates’ Court later today.

Detectives from the Specialist Crime Command are investigating the suspected arson and have requested anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to call the incident room on 020 8345 1570.

Alternatively, call 101 quoting reference CAD 2324/25Aug or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymous on 0800 555 111.

