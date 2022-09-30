Jump to content

Brent murder inquiry: Woman, 71, was ‘specifically targeted’, say police

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder, theft of a bank card and fraud

Natalie Crockett
Friday 30 September 2022 08:03
<p>Susan Hawkey’s body was found by police at a property in Brent after concerns were raised for her safety </p>

(Metropolitan Police)

A 71-year-old woman whose death is at the centre of a murder inquiry was “specifically targeted”, police have said.

Officers found Susan Hawkey dead at a house in Aylesbury Street, Brent, on Monday 26 September, after concerns were raised for her safety.

An investigation was launched and a 22-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of murder, theft of a bank card and fraud on Wednesday.

Lead investigator Detective Chief Inspector Neil Rawlinson said the circumstances of the alleged murder were “particularly tragic”.

“An elderly, vulnerable female appears to have specifically targeted. I am appealing to members of the public who may have known or recognise Susan, to come forward with any information that may assist in building a picture of her life.

“I also appeal to anyone with information who may be able to help in bringing the offenders of this horrific crime to justice to come forward.”

Superintendent Neil Holyoak, North West Command Unit, said: “We are doing everything we can to support our colleagues in Specialist Crime as they investigate this terrible incident.”

“I know it will cause concern in the community; we share that concern and urge anyone who has information that could assist investigators to contact police immediately. The support and assistance of our communities could prove invaluable in bringing Susan’s family justice.”

Anyone with information can call police on 020 8358 0200, quoting the reference CAD 2522/26Sep, or give information anonymously via CrimeStoppers on 0800 555111.

