For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A 71-year-old woman whose death is at the centre of a murder inquiry was “specifically targeted”, police have said.

Officers found Susan Hawkey dead at a house in Aylesbury Street, Brent, on Monday 26 September, after concerns were raised for her safety.

An investigation was launched and a 22-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of murder, theft of a bank card and fraud on Wednesday.

Lead investigator Detective Chief Inspector Neil Rawlinson said the circumstances of the alleged murder were “particularly tragic”.

“An elderly, vulnerable female appears to have specifically targeted. I am appealing to members of the public who may have known or recognise Susan, to come forward with any information that may assist in building a picture of her life.

“I also appeal to anyone with information who may be able to help in bringing the offenders of this horrific crime to justice to come forward.”

Superintendent Neil Holyoak, North West Command Unit, said: “We are doing everything we can to support our colleagues in Specialist Crime as they investigate this terrible incident.”

“I know it will cause concern in the community; we share that concern and urge anyone who has information that could assist investigators to contact police immediately. The support and assistance of our communities could prove invaluable in bringing Susan’s family justice.”

Anyone with information can call police on 020 8358 0200, quoting the reference CAD 2522/26Sep, or give information anonymously via CrimeStoppers on 0800 555111.