Woman ‘murdered’ in Wigan village after walking home from pub

A woman has been found dead in her own home after walking home from a nearby pub, with a man arrested on suspicion of murder.

Greater Manchester Police said they believed the woman had been at the Dog and Partridge Pub in Wallgate on Sunday for some drinks.

She left alone to walk the 10-minute journey home and returned to her address shortly after 11pm.

Officers were then called to a “concern for welfare” at Douglas House around 8pm on Monday and found the victim dead at the scene.

A 56-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Davis, of GMP’s Major Investigation Team, said: “This is a terribly sad murder of a woman in her own home and even though a male has been arrested, this investigation is still in its early stages.

“This investigation is led by a dedicated MIT team of detectives. Numerous scenes remain in place as officers investigate the circumstances behind this tragic incident.

“I wish to appeal for witnesses around Douglas House – particularly from 11pm on Sunday 29 October up to 8pm on Monday 30 October and also in the Dog and Partridge pub, Wallgate, Wigan, particularly during the evening of Sunday 29 October and all day on Monday 30 October.

“I would like to appeal to anyone with any information no matter how small to come forward – using Crimestoppers anonymously on 101, quoting the log number 3441-201023 or MIT on 016185 66377.”