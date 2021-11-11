CCTV image released after woman raped in Camden alleyway

A new CCTV image has been released by police investigating the rape of a woman in an alleyway in Camden, north London.

Police have renewed an appeal for information after a 24-year-old woman reported she had been raped by a man off Camden High Street shortly after 11.30pm on 2 October.

The woman, who had left a nightclub to go and get some food at a kebab shop across the road, said she was followed by the man, who talked to her in the shop and groped her.

She tried to move away several times, but he did not leave her alone. When she left the shop, the man followed her into an alleyway and raped her, Met Police said.

Officers issued an appeal last month but have renewed a request for information from the public.

They have released a new CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the investigation.

Detective Constable Max Orange, the investigating officer, said: “Our investigation is progressing, however we really need the public to help us identify this man.

“I am confident that someone knows who this man is and we need you to come forward either to the police, or anonymously via Crimestoppers. The most important thing is telling us what you know.

“I know that there are heightened concerns about violence against women in our city and we are working tirelessly to solve this crime and bring the person responsible to justice.

“Officers are continuing to support the victim as our investigation progresses.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting reference CAD 7877/20OCT, or contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.