Police release image of smiling man after woman, 18, raped on night out in Newcastle

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

An urgent manhunt is underway after an 18-year-old woman was raped while on a night out in Newcastle city centre.

The woman was attacked between 1am and 1:30am on Saturday 27 April.

Police have been investigating the attack since the report was initially made - and on Wednesday made an appeal to the public for information on the man in the picture.

The man was in the area at the time of the reported rape, police said.

The victim is being supported by specially-trained officers, Northumbria Police said.

Detective Constable Lisa Edwards-Clay, of Northumbria Police, said: “We would like to praise the bravery that the victim has shown in coming forward and we will continue to support her in any way we can.

“We have carried out a number of lines of enquiry since we received this report and would encourage anyone with information which they think could assist us to get in touch.”​

In a statement on X, formerly Twitter, Northumbria Police said: “Do you recognise this man? We are hoping to trace him as we investigate a rape in Newcastle.

“Extensive enquiries have been carried out since the report was first made and today we have released an image of the man we would like to speak to.

“He was in the area at the time the rape is reported to have taken place and believe he may be able to assist with our enquiries.”

Anyone with information should contact the police directly on social media, use the live chat on their website, submit an online report, or call 101, with the reference 048467B/24.