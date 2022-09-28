Woman, 23, rushed to hospital after being shot at London YMCA

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 23-year-old woman has been rushed to hospital after being shot at a west London YMCA.

The woman was seen by residents at the YMCA, which is used to house young single mothers, being carried out on a stretcher.

Her condition is not considered to be life-threatening and no arrests have been made.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to Bordars Road, Hanwell, just before 7pm on Monday following reports of a shooting.

One YMCA resident said that she had been unable to return to the site after the incident.

She told the Evening Standard: “I had messaged to see if it was safe for me and my daughter to return and they had said that I won’t be able to and asked if I could stay elsewhere.

“Luckily my uncle heard about it and I slept in his living room, but we are all in the YMCA due to homelessness so if my uncle wasn’t available I don’t know what could have happened.”

The woman who was shot is not suffering from life threatening injuries (Google Maps)

She said she was anxious that a woman had been shot at the YMCA. “I’m scared for my child,” she added.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: “At 6.58pm on Monday, 28 September police were called to Bordars Road, Hanwell following reports of a firearms discharge.

“Officers attended with the London Ambulance Service and found a 23-year-old woman with gunshot wounds.

“She has been taken to hospital, her condition is not life threatening. An investigation is under way.”

The London Ambulance Service said that they sent an ambulance, an incident response officer, and an air ambulance to the scene on Monday.

“We treated a person at the scene before taking them to a London major trauma centre as a priority,” they said.

A spokesperson for the YMCA told MyLondon that a “serious incident” had happened at their site.

“We are very sorry to report that during this incident a female resident suffered a serious injury which required the emergency services to be called,” they said.

Anyone with information should call 101 giving the reference 6219/26SEP.