Woman who drunkenly stabbed boyfriend in back as he cooked is jailed - despite his courtroom plea for mercy

A 21-year-old woman who stabbed her boyfriend in the back while he was cooking has been jailed - despite his courtroom plea to let her go.

Alice Orr had drunk two bottles of white wine before she knifed her boyfriend Charlie Stewart, 23, in the back at their home in Bury on May 5, this year.

Mr Stewart, who was cooking dinner when the incident occurred, was taken to hospital after suffering the stab wound but only received three stitches and escaped more serious injury, Minshull Street Crown Court heard.

Orr, who admitted the charge of unlawful wounding, wept as she was jailed for 15 months today, as reported by the Manchester Evening News.

This was despite a desperate attempt by Mr Stewart to keep Orr out of prison.

In a statement read out in court he said: “Now I have had time to think, I was drinking too when it happened. I think I either moved into the knife accidentally or she accidentally did it because she was drunk.

“I do not think she meant to do it. She is honest, truthful and hardworking.

“There is only trouble when she drinks alcohol. I do not believe she should get a custodial sentence.”

However, Judge John Edwards, passing sentence, said that Orr has previous convictions against the defendant and put her partner “at risk of serious harm.”

He added: “I accept you feel shame and guilt. I am sure he is right that you are not a bad person but an attack of this nature has to be marked by immediate custody. It is so serious to be dealt with in any other way.”

Prosecutor Mark Brookes told the court that Orr drank two bottles of wine on the day of the incident at around 7.40pm.

Mr Stewart returned from work shortly before midnight and was making something to eat in the kitchen when Orr turned to him and stabbed him in the right hand side of his back with a kitchen knife.

He was taken to hospital and needed three stitches after a CT scan showed the knife went one and a half inches into his body, the court heard.

Orr, who has previous convictions for battery against Mr Stewart, cannot contact him for five years as part of a restraining order.