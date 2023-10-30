Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Murder probe after woman, 19, ‘stabbed to death’ at home in London

Police find woman, thought to be an Indian national who recently arrived in UK, with stab woulds at a property in Croydon

Matt Mathers
Monday 30 October 2023 09:30
(Google Maps)

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead at a home in south London.

Police were called to reports that a woman had died at an address on Ash Tree Way, Croydon at 4.10pm on Sunday, 29 October.

Officers and ambulance crew attended the scene and a woman was found to have sustained stab wounds.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and a post mortem examination was due to take place.

The woman is believed to be an Indian national who  is thought to have arrived in the UK relatively recently.

Officers are working to trace and inform her family.

A 23-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. He has been taken to hospital suffering a minor head injury.

The man and woman were known to each other.

Police said that, at this stage, no one was was sought in connection with the incident.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in