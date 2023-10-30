For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead at a home in south London.

Police were called to reports that a woman had died at an address on Ash Tree Way, Croydon at 4.10pm on Sunday, 29 October.

Officers and ambulance crew attended the scene and a woman was found to have sustained stab wounds.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and a post mortem examination was due to take place.

The woman is believed to be an Indian national who is thought to have arrived in the UK relatively recently.

Officers are working to trace and inform her family.

A 23-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. He has been taken to hospital suffering a minor head injury.

The man and woman were known to each other.

Police said that, at this stage, no one was was sought in connection with the incident.