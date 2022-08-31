For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a 40-year-old woman and a 15-year-old girl were both found with stabs wounds in Sheffield.

Both the victims have been taken to hospital but they do not have life-threatening injuries, South Yorkshire Police said.

Emergency services were called to Harborough Way, Manor, at 12.04am on the morning of 30 August to reports of an “ongoing domestic incident”. Neighbours reported hearing a woman screaming and saw armed police swarm the street.

In a statement the police said they were keen to speak to any witnesses, “in particular a person who was seen driving a dark coloured car along Harborough Way at the time of the incident”.

Sand has been spread to cover blood on the pavement in front of one of the houses on the street and police have cordoned off the property, local media reported.

One neighbour said he was woken in the early morning by loud voices and within a couple of minutes the police had arrived.

“The police were on the scene really quickly,” he told The Star. “There were armed response officers on the street in about two minutes. I would estimate there were about 20 officers on the street.

“It was very, very, scary - it was like something out of a film. We’re not in America - you don’t see things like that here.”

Another women living on the street said she heard the sound of a woman screaming around midnight. “It was a real shock,” she said.

The 40-year-old woman and the 15-year-old girl were taken to hospital with multiple stab wounds and head injuries.

Detective inspector Chris Ronayne said: “A scene remains in pace as we continue to piece together the circumstances of this incident.

“We do believe this incident to be isolated and we have officers on patrol in the area, who are on hand should you have any concerns you want to raise.

“I am particularly keen to trace the driver of a dark coloured vehicle which was being driven along Harborough Way at the time of the incident.

“If you do have any information that can assist, please do get in touch.”