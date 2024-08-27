Woman, 96, becomes oldest to admit causing death by dangerous driving

Support truly

A 96-year-old woman is thought to be now be the oldest person convicted of causing death by dangerous driving after she hit two pedestrians, killing one, last year.

June Mills, of Ainsdale, Merseyside, sat in her wheelchair with her husband behind her as she pleaded guilty at the Liverpool Crown Court on Tuesday.

Mills, who can only walk a few paces, admitted to causing the death of Brenda Joyce, 76, on Elbow Lane in Formby on August 2 last year.

Tom Gent, defending, told the court Mills “failed to react” after mounting the kerb as she applied too much accelerator while driving her Vauxhall Corsa.

June Mills arriving Liverpool Crown Court where she has pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving after her car mounted a pavement and hit two pedestrians ( PA Video/PA Wire )

He said: “The accelerator pedal fell down beneath her foot, she panicked and failed to react to that. She accepts by her plea that was driving that was far below standard.”

Following the collision last August, Merseyside Police said a 76-year woman was pronounced dead at the scene after sustaining a serious head injury and another pedestrian, an 80-year-old woman, suffered slight injuries.

Gent added that Mills, of previous good character, was only able to walk a few paces and would be unlikely to be fit to carry out unpaid work as her mobility had worsened since the collision.

Recorder of Liverpool Andrew Menary KC adjourned the hearing until September 30, when Mills will be sentenced.