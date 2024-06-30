For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A woman has been charged over a video shared on social media allegedly showing a prison officer having sex with an inmate in a cell.

Linda De Sousa Abreu, 30, of Fulham, south-west London, has been charged with misconduct in public office, the Metropolitan Police said.

She remains in custody and will appear at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

A police investigation was launched on Friday after officers were made aware of a video said to have been filmed inside HMP Wandsworth.

An arrest was made later that day and De Sousa Abreu was charged on Saturday, police added.

The video was reportedly filmed inside HMP Wandsworth ( PA Archive )

In a statement, a Met Police spokesperson said: “A police investigation was launched on 28 June after officers were made aware of a video filmed inside HMP Wandsworth.

“A woman was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office later that day.”

HMP Wandsworth was in the headlines last year following a nationwide manhunt for inmate Daniel Khalife in September 2023.

The 22-year-old former member of the Royal Signals allegedly strapped himself to the underside of a food delivery van before being arrested four days later in Chiswick, after being pulled from a bicycle by a plain-clothes counterterrorism officer.

Daniel Khalife allegedly strapped himself to the underside of a food delivery van ( PA Media )

Khalife is due to go on trial at the Old Bailey in October after pleading not guilty to charges alleging he escaped from HMP Wandsworth.

He has also pleaded not guilty to three other charges, in alleged breaches of the Terrorism Act, Criminal Law Act, and Official Secrets Act.

These respectively include charges that he elicited or attempted to elicit information of a kind likely to be useful to a potential terrorist, in August 2021, and that he placed “three canisters with wires on a desk in his accommodation” to spark fears it was “likely to explode or ignite”, either on or before 2 January 2023.

Both incidents are alleged to have taken place at Beacon Barracks in Staffordshire.

The fourth charge sees him accused of obtaining, collecting, recording, publishing or communicating information which could be useful to an enemy, between May 2019 and January 2022.

The trial in October is scheduled to last eight weeks.