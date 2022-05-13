Two women arrested as eight month old baby dies after ‘medical episode’ at nursery

Two women are under arrest after the death of an eight-month-old baby at a nursery, police said.

The baby girl suffered what police described as a “medical episode” on Monday afternoon at the nursery in Cheadle, near Manchester.

She was taken to hospital where she died hours later the same day.

Two women, aged 35 and 34, have been arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter and remain in custody for questioning.

Police said they were called by the North West Ambulance Service at just before 3.20pm on Monday to a report of a child suffering a medical episode at the nursery.

Detective Superintendent Phil Duffy, from Greater Manchester Police, said: “Our thoughts are very much with baby girl’s family who are understandably shocked and devastated and we’re doing everything we can to get them the answers they deserve.

“Since we were called, we’ve carried out a number of lines of inquiry already and now two arrests have been made as our investigation continues.

“Officers are continuing to work to establish the full facts around what happened and ascertain the circumstances behind this tragedy.

“This is a heart-breaking time for all those involved and we would ask that the public respect the family’s privacy at this time and avoid speculation whilst we continue to investigate.”