Two women found dead in house as police probe unexplained deaths

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Two women have been found dead in an East Lothian home as police probe their deaths as unexplained.

Police Scotland were called to a house on Caponflat Crescent in Haddington at around 3.10pm on Wednesday after concerns were raised for those within. Upon arriving, officers discovered two women dead inside the home.

The force said it is treating their deaths as “unexplained but not suspicious” – however, adding that enquiries are ongoing.

Have you been affected by this? Email tara.cobham@independent.co.uk

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.10pm on Wednesday, 13 December 2023, police were called to a house in Caponflat Crescent, Haddington, after concern was raised for the occupants within. On attendance, two women were found deceased in the home.

“At this time, police are treating their deaths as unexplained but not suspicious, however enquiries are ongoing.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”