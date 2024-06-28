Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Met Police officer appears in court over alleged theft from dead man

Pc Craig Carter, 51, appeared at Westminster Magistrate’s Court on Friday charged with misconduct in public office.

Luke O'Reilly
Friday 28 June 2024 11:30
Pc Craig Carter, 51, appeared at Westminster Magistrate’s Court on Friday charged with misconduct in public office (Lucy North/PA)
Pc Craig Carter, 51, appeared at Westminster Magistrate’s Court on Friday charged with misconduct in public office (Lucy North/PA) (PA Wire)

A Metropolitan Police officer has appeared in court over the alleged theft of money from a man who died after collapsing.

Pc Craig Carter, 51, appeared at Westminster Magistrate’s Court on Friday charged with misconduct in public office.

Wearing a blue suit and patterned blue tie, he spoke only to confirm his name, age and address.

He is accused of the theft of an unspecified amount of cash from a man who died in the street in September 2022.

Carter will next appear at Wood Green Crown Court (Aaron Chown/PA)
Carter will next appear at Wood Green Crown Court (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Archive)

Judge Louisa Cieciora said the case was too serious to be heard at a magistrate’s court.

She sent the matter to Wood Green Crown Court, where Carter will next appear on July 26.

Carter, who works for the Met’s North Area Command Unit which covers Enfield and Haringey, has been suspended from duty.

He was released on unconditional bail.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in