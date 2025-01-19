Murder probe after woman found dead in London flat was ‘bludgeoned in head’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A woman was found dead from blunt-force trauma after police broke into her apartment following concerns about her welfare.

Detectives launched a murder investigation after the 43-year-old victim was discovered in a flat in south east London on Friday.

Police are hunting a suspect believed to be known to the dead woman.

A Scotland Yard spokesman said: “Officers gained entry to the property and found a woman,who was sadly deceased.

“Next of kin has been informed, however we await formal identification.”

A post mortem held on Saturday gave cause of death as blunt force trauma and head injury.

DCI Suzanne Soren, Specialist Crime South, said: “This is a deeply tragic incident and are thoughts are very much with the victim’s family who are being supported by specialist officers.

“At this early stage we believe the suspect was known to the victim and we are carrying out urgent enquiries to trace a named individual.”

The body was found under a mile away from where 14-year-old Kelyan Bokassa was fatally injured on a route 472 bus last Tuesday.

Two boys, aged 15 and 16, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were charged in the early hours of Thursday, the Metropolitan Police said.

Anyone with information which could assist the investigation is asked to call 101 quoting ref: CAD 5231/17Jan.