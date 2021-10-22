Murder investigation launched after man found stabbed to death in Woolwich

A murder investigation has been launched after a man in his twenties was found stabbed to death in Woolwich, The Metropolitan Police have said.

Police were called at 07:48am on Thursday morning to Sandy Hill road in south east London to reports of a man collapsed in the street.

London Ambulance Service attended and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s family have been made aware and a crime scene remains in place.

Detective chief inspector Richard Leonard, who is leading the investigation, said: “Sandy Hill Road is a residential area and I would ask anyone who was in that area early on Thursday morning to get in touch with us if you saw anything unusual or out of place.

“Similarly, please check any doorbell or dashcam footage in case you have captured something that could prove useful for our investigation. No piece of information is too small.”

Detective chief superintendent Trevor Lawry, who is in charge of policing for Greenwich, Lewisham and Bexley said: “My thoughts are first and foremost with the victim’s family who are now having to come to terms with losing their loved one.

“We understand the shock this will cause in the community and we are here to listen to your concerns. I would encourage people to speak to their local officers and ask any questions they may have.

“I will also be meeting with partners and community representatives to discuss the incident and how we can continue to work together to prevent serious violence.”

There have been no arrests made yet.