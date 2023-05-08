Jump to content

Man charged with attempted murder after woman, 71, stabbed and sexually assaulted

The woman suffered multiple stab wounds and she remains in a critical condition in hospital

Martha McHardy
Monday 08 May 2023 09:13
A man has been charged with attempted murder after a 71-year-old woman was stabbed and sexually assaulted in Worcester, police said.

Police were called to Kleve Walk in Worcester city centre at around 2am on Sunday after reports that a woman had been stabbed.

The woman suffered multiple stab wounds and she remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Anthony Roberts, 56, was arrested at the scene and has been charged with attempted murder, sexual assault and possession of a bladed article in a public place, West Merica police said.

He is due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Police said they are treating the attack as an “isolated incident”.

Extra patrols were carried out in the area on Sunday and police encouraged members of the public who were concerned to speak to officers.

Chief Inspector Brian Gibbs said: “We are treating the incident in the early hours of this morning as an isolated incident and there is no further risk to the wider public.

“I really would encourage anyone who is concerned to speak to one of my officers either at the mobile police station or officer on patrol.”

