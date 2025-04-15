Man arrested on suspicion of murder following Worksop house explosion

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A 43-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died in an explosion at a house in Worksop, Nottinghamshire Police said.

Emergency services were called to John Street at 7.39pm on Saturday after an explosion inside a house. A major incident was declared as a cordon was put up and nearby houses evacuated.

Images showed the length of the house was wrecked, with debris covering the street and back garden. Officers recovered the body of a man from under debris following the blast.

David Howard, 53, was identified as the man who died at the scene, the force said. His daughters have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

In a statement on Tuesday, Nottinghamshire Police said the cause of the explosion remains unclear.

A 43-year-old man was arrested and questioned on suspicion of murder, the force said. He has since been bailed pending further investigation.

Lead investigator detective chief inspector Ruby Burrow said: “Our thoughts remain with David’s loved ones at this extremely difficult time.

“Whilst we have made an arrest, I want to be really clear that our investigation remains at a very early stage and we are doing everything possible to establish what caused this deeply tragic incident.

“It remains too early to say whether there is a criminal element to this case and would ask that people avoid speculation.”

Anyone with information has been asked to contact 101 quoting incident 612 of 12 April 2025.

This is a breaking story, more to follow...