Search underway as prisoner at Wormwood Scrubs escapes

A manhunt is underway after a prisoner fled a hospital after being taken there from jail when he fell ill, the Metropolitan Police said.

Burglar Graham Gomm, 63, was taken to Hammersmith Hospital, London, where he managed to escape in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Officers are carrying out searches, conducting CCTV enquiries and have visited a number of addresses linked to Gomm - who was in custody at HMP Wormwood Scrubs.

He was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt and grey tracksuit and is not believed to be a threat to the public, according to the Metropolitan Police.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “If anyone sees Gomm they are asked not to approach him but they should call 999.

“Information on his whereabouts can also be shared with police via 101 or post on X @MetCC quoting reference CAD0481/18JUL24.”

This is a breaking news story. More to follow...