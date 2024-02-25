For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police swooped in to shut down an out-of-control house party in West Sussex on Friday night, after hundreds of uninvited teenagers caused chaos with locals reporting their cars punched and kicked.

The house party in Worthing is said to have spiralled out of control after an invite to the party was shared on social media, in scenes reminiscent of the movie ‘Project X’.

Neighbours reported their cars being kicked and punched during the chaotic scenes, while police launched an appeal after an 18-year-old was assaulted at around 10.30pm in South Street.

Pictures taken at the scene show large crowds of teenagers surrounded by police, while others show officers making arrests.

Locals took to social media to complain about the disruptive incident in the seaside town, with Facebook user, Zoe Hannah Ellett, posting online: “Just drove through and had the side of my car kicked.”

Another user, Lucie Ann, posted: “I had mine punched.”

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Officers were called to reports of a group of around 100 to 200 people causing anti-social behaviour following a party at an address in Poulters Lane, Worthing at 8.30pm on Friday (23 February).

Police were quickly on scene and a Section 34 Dispersal Order was authorised, giving officers and designated police staff the power to disperse individuals behaving in an anti-social manner.

The party was dispersed and the area was cleared.

As a result of his injuries, he was taken to hospital and enquiries are ongoing to identify the suspect.

Witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to contact Sussex Police online or call 101 quoting serial 1474 of 23/02.

