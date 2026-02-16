For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A pensioner with limited mobility was left in charge of a pack of 10 XL bully dogs with a combined weight of up to 190kg before she was killed, a court has heard.

Ashley Warren is on trial at Chelmsford Crown Court accused of owning or being in charge of two XL bully dogs that killed pensioner Esther Martin, 68, in what was described as a “tragedy waiting to happen”.

Warren, 41, left Ms Martin with the two dogs, named Beauty and Bear, and eight puppies of the same breed, at his home on Hillman Avenue in Jaywick, Essex, on February 3 2024.

Jurors previously heard that the aspiring rapper had asked Ms Martin, who was 5ft 3in, to mind the animals so he could travel to London to film a music video.

Summing up the case on Monday, prosecutor Chris Paxton KC said Ms Martin had “restricted” movement after a hip replacement, and arthritis and a limp, meaning it was a “ludicrous suggestion” to say she could be considered a “fit and proper person” to control the dogs.

He said the “combined weight of the pack” was between 180kg to 190kg and the dogs were “unpredictable, towering, muscular” animals.

“In old money that’s about 26 to 28 stone, not of static Roman statues but living, writhing, fighting dogs. Dogs described by the defendant as ‘bouncy’,” he added.

The two adult dogs weighed 39kg and 47kg and each of the eight puppies were between 10kg to 12kg, the court heard.

Given that Warren had known Ms Martin for more than 12 years, he would have been aware of her mobility issues and had “no basis” to believe she could “physically stop the dogs”, Mr Paxton said.

open image in gallery Esther Martin was allegedly left with 10 XL bullies (Jacob King/PA) ( PA Wire )

“The defendant is responsible as the owner of Bear, and being in charge of Beauty, because no-one, no-one could reasonably believe that Esther Martin was a fit and proper person.

“No-one would reasonably believe that Esther could control those dogs with the physicality and power that they clearly possessed, never mind the fact that there was not just one adult XL bully dog but two, with eight puppies in tow.”

“Such was the ferocity of the dogs that police officers were unable to enter the home until they had deployed the Tasers, entering not just with Tasers but with shields,” the prosecutor added.

Jurors heard Ms Martin sustained a minimum of 60 mostly dog-related injuries before her death and that the animals had not been walked for four weeks before the attack.

The mauling came two days after the Government made it a criminal offence to own an XL bully in England and Wales without a certificate of exemption.

Warren, now of Addlestone, Surrey, has pleaded not guilty to being the owner of a dog named Bear which caused injury resulting in death while dangerously out of control in a private place, and to being a person in charge of a dog named Beauty which did the same.

He has also denied having a bladed article without good reason or lawful authority at Clacton railway station on February 3 2024.

The defendant, wearing a pink shirt, sat in the dock with his head bowed during Monday’s hearing.

The trial continues.