An XL bully owner has admitted being the owner of a dangerously out-of-control dog that injured an 11-year-old girl and two men in Birmingham.

Farhat Ajaz, 61, appeared in the dock at Birmingham Crown Court on Monday to plead guilty to three charges of owning a dog which caused injury while dangerously out of control following an incident in Bordesley Green on 9 September last year.

The girl, whose identity is protected by a court order, suffered shoulder and arm injuries in the attack by the dog, named Tyson, while two men were also injured after the dog allegedly broke free from its collar twice.

The court heard Ajaz, of Bordesley Close, Birmingham, does not object to the dog being destroyed.

Wearing a green camouflage T-shirt and trousers and a black jacket, Ajaz walked into the dock with the aid of crutches and listened as Judge Francis Laird adjourned the case for sentencing in May.

Farhat Ajaz outside Birmingham Magistrates’ Court (PA)

He told the defendant: “I will adjourn your case and order a pre-sentencing report be prepared by the probation service for sentencing on 23 May.

“I will renew your bail on the same terms.”

The attack prompted then home secretary Suella Braverman to announce that she had commissioned “urgent advice” on outlawing the breed.

“This is appalling. The American XL Bully is a clear and lethal danger to our communities, particularly to children,” Ms Braverman wrote on social media.

“We can’t go on like this. I have commissioned urgent advice on banning them.”

In a statment at the time, West Midlands Police said: “The crossbreed Bully XL/Staffordshire Bull Terrier puppy chased an 11-year-old girl and she sustained serious injuries to her shoulder and forearms. She was treated in hospital and is now recovering at home.

“Several people rushed to her aid and as the dog broke free from its owner a second time, a 20-year-old man was chased across a garage forecourt and was taken to hospital with bites to his shoulder and forearm, along with cuts and bruises from being dragged across the floor.``”