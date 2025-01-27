For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A man whose XL bully dog escaped and killed his neighbour has been jailed for three years.

Christopher Bell, 45, came out of his house barefoot to run after Ian Langley, 54, who had thrown a stone at his home in Shiney Row, near Sunderland, on 3 October 2023.

Newcastle Crown Court heard Bell left the door of his house open, allowing his two XL bully dogs to get out and join in the chase.

The animals overtook their owner and the larger one, Titan, knocked Mr Langley to the ground and latched on to his neck, causing unsurvivable injuries, prosecutors said.

The court heard in the months leading up to the fatal incident, Titan had attacked two dogs and was “known to local residents”.

Prosecutor Jolyon Perks said a witness described seeing Mr Langley pacing in front of Bell’s house in Maple Terrace before picking up two stones, throwing them at the window and running across the road into a passageway.

He had run for about 100 metres before he was brought to the floor by Titan who took hold of his neck between his jaws and resisted all Bell’s attempts to pull him away, the court heard.

open image in gallery Ian Langley, 54, suffered fatal neck injuries when he was attacked while he walked his puppy ( Sunderland Global Media )

Mr Perks said Bell was eventually able to pull the dog off Mr Langley and drag him back to his house before returning to the scene and calling emergency services.

Mr Langley was taken to hospital but had suffered “catastrophic injuries to his neck” and was pronounced dead less than two hours after the incident.

Titan was destroyed at the scene and Bell’s other dog, Sapphire, was taken away and euthanised, the court heard.

A victim impact statement from Mr Langley’s son Jayke Langley, who works as a teacher in Taiwan, said: “My father Ian Langley was not only loved by everyone in the community, he was also my role model and best influence in my life.

“His kindness and generosity shaped me into who I am. He taught me to make time for others and give to those less fortunate.”

Mr Langley said changes in the law following an “alarming increase in fatal dog attacks” in 2023 “tragically came too late for my dad”.

open image in gallery The dog that attacked Mr Langley was an XL bully breed ( PA Archive )

In mitigation, the court heard Bell was “profoundly sorry for what has happened” and that it was “a horrible accident”.

A judge heard Bell “had no quarrel with Mr Langley” and what prompted him to smash the defendant’s window remains unknown.

Judge Carolyn Scott jailed Bell for three years and banned him from owning a dog indefinitely.

The judge said: “It is apparent to me you failed to respond to concerns raised by others regarding the dog’s behaviour. I accept there is no evidence of aggression to other people.”

She told Bell his failure to stop Titan from leaving his home before setting off after Mr Langley ultimately resulted in his death.

Changes to the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 in February last year meant it became illegal to own an XL bully without a certificate of exemption.

Anyone who owns one of the dogs must have had the animal neutered, have it microchipped and keep it muzzled and on a lead in public, among other restrictions.