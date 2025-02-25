For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Police were forced to shoot two XL bully dogs 19 times to put an end to a vicious attack on a pensioner.

A 29-year-old woman has been arrested in connection to the incident at 6.40pm on Monday after an 84-year-old man was attacked by a dog while he was walking in Bardsley Avenue, Warrington.

A dog, believed to be an XL bully, had escaped from a nearby address and attacked the man in a garden, Cheshire Constabulary said.

The man sustained serious injuries and has been taken to Aintree Hospital, where he remains in a critical but stable condition, the force added.

The two dogs were destroyed by firearms officers, who were forced to fire a total of 19 shots to bring the attack to an end. A third, smaller dog was also seized.

Cheshire Constabulary chief constable Mark Roberts said: “This was an innocent man who was simply walking in the street when he was horrifically attacked by a suspected unregistered XL Bully.”

open image in gallery The attack took place on Bardsley Avenue, Warrington ( Google )

He compared the dogs to “weapons”, as their physical attributes could make them “like owning a loaded firearm with a questionable safety catch.”

“The sheer size and ferocity of these animals mean that our firearms officers had to discharge 19 shots – all of which hit their targets - in order to bring the incident to a conclusion and ensure the safety of the public.

“While the victim is now receiving the treatment that he requires, there is no doubt that this incident will impact him for the rest of his life.

“The danger to the public that these dogs pose is well known, which is why Cheshire Constabulary has been extremely proactive in enforcing the new regulations.

“So far we have already removed more than 100 XL bullies from the streets of Cheshire, and we are committed to doing all we can to ensure that those who don’t comply with the new regulations are held accountable.”

The 29-year-old woman is being held in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a dog dangerously out of control causing serious injury. Further enquiries are ongoing to locate a 40-year-old man in relation to the incident.

Since February last year, it has been a criminal offence to own an XL bully dog in England and Wales without an exemption certificate.