XL Bully shot dead by police after attacking four people in Battersea

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

An XL Bully was shot dead after it attacked four people in a rampage close to a south London high street.

Two people have been arrested following the attack near Battersea Park Road, at 10pm on Monday.

A Met spokesman said: “Police were called to reports of a dog – described as an XL Bully - that was dangerously out of control and attacking people in the vicinity of Home Road, SW11.

“Due to the threat posed to the public by the dog, armed officers attended. After assessing the situation, officers took the difficult decision to destroy the dog and it was shot.

“Four men – all members of the public - were taken to hospital for treatment to injuries sustained during the dog attack. None of their injuries are life-threatening.”

Police arrested two people, a 22-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman, on suspicion of being the owner in charge of a dog dangerously out of control. Both remain in custody.

Police said a thorough examination of the dog will take place to work out its specific breed.

Marsha de Cordova, MP for Battersea, posted on X: ”I am deeply concerned to hear about the XL bully dog attack that happened on Battersea Park Road yesterday evening.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the victims injured in the attack, and for their full recovery. I am in contact with the police and their enquiries are ongoing.”

She added: “New laws have come into force that make it illegal to own an American XL Bully dog without an exemption certificate. It is vital that there is strong enforcement to make sure owners comply with the legislation.”

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or ‘X’ @MetCC and quote CAD7620/19Mar.