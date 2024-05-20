Woman mauled to death by her pet XL Bullies in east London home

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A woman has been mauled to death by her own XL Bully dogs inside a home in east London.

Armed officers swooped on the scene after reports the victim, in her fifties, was attacked by a dog on Cornwall Close, Hornchurch, at 1.12pm on Monday.

The woman was treated by medics from London Ambulance Service, but sadly she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “Due to the threat posed, armed officers attended. After assessing the situation, officers were able to safely seize two dogs.

“These were registered XL Bully dogs and prior to officers’ arrival had been contained inside a room in the house.

“They did not leave the house at any time during the incident.

“The family of the woman, who was the owner of the dogs, are being supported by officers.”

Pictures from the scene show a large police cordon and an air ambulance had landed to help the victim.

It has been illegal to own, breed or sell American XL bullies without an exemption certificate in England and Wales since 1 February this year.

It came after a mother and son were jailed after an eight-year-old boy was seriously injured in a “savage and sustained attack” by an XL Bully dog.

Amanda Young, 49, and Lewis Young, 30, were given a two-year prison sentence after he pleaded guilty to being the owner ( PA )

The victim, who cannot be identified, suffered extensive injuries to his scalp, face and hands in the attack in the communal area of a block of flats in Wadham Road, Bootle, Merseyside, on February 10, Liverpool Crown Court heard last Monday.

Amanda Young, 49, was jailed for 20 months after admitting being the person in charge of a dog which caused injury while dangerously out of control in a public place, and her son Lewis Young, 30, was given a two-year prison sentence after he pleaded guilty to being the owner.