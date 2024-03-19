XL bully attack witnesses describe bloody horror as dog savaged four people in street

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Eye-witnesses to a bloody XL bully attack that injured multiple people have described the terrifying scene before the animal was shot dead.

Four victims were hurt in the incident in Battersea, south London just after 10pm on Monday. Two people have been arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control.

One woman told The Independent she saw the dog chasing a man who had suffered gruesome injuries down the street.

Footage shared on social media showed people trying to subdue the animal (Handout/PA Wire)

“It was so fast,” she told the Independent. “It was unbelievable how fast he was. It’s impossible to get away. I was so scared I was just looking through the window.

“The man had massive lacerations on his left arm. You could see his flesh had been stripped off.

“A taxi driver, he was an old guy, got out to see if he could help but the dog attacked him too. He was injured.”

Have you been affected by this? If so email barney.davis.ind@independent.co.uk

Armed police were called out to the scene on Monday night (Handout/PA Wire)

Locals tried to throw a sheep-skin rug over the dog and hit him with a delivery driver’s helmet and sticks but they said the dog would not let go.

Footage shared on social media showed one person throwing a blanket over the dog while another repeatedly hit it with the helmet by the side of a car.

One first victim hopped on top of a parked car desperately trying to get away but the dog jumped and followed him. Huge claw marks have been left on the car.

“A woman was trying to help pull him off but the dog wasn’t listening,” another witness said, “It could easily kill a child. These things need muzzles. This guy’s hand was left raw his blood is everywhere.”

A blood stained blanket, which was used to subdue the dog, lies on a pavement at the scene in York Road, Battersea (Barney Davis/The Independent)

Neighbours said the dog eventually released one of the victims and sprinted 300m down the high street before being surrounded and shot dead by armed police outside a cafe.

“Everyone was in a frenzy seeing that dog run up the road,” a witness told The Independent. “I heard bang bang bang it was ringing out. I got there and they were trying to revive the thing. They put it under a silver blanket.”

The four men attacked by the animal were taken to hospital for treatment for injuries that were not life-threatening. The Metropolitan Police said a 22-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman had been arrested on suspicion of being the owner/person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control.

From February 1, it became a criminal offence to own the XL bully breed in England and Wales without an exemption certificate.

A car bonnet with scratches on it after the incident (Barney Davis/The Independent)

Anyone who owns one of the dogs must have had the animal neutered, have it microchipped and keep it muzzled and on a lead in public, among other restrictions.

Investigators are examining the dog to confirm its breed.

Local MP Marsha de Cordova said she was “deeply concerned” to hear the news of the attack.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the victims injured in the attack, and for their full recovery,” she tweeted. “I am in contact with the police and their enquiries are ongoing.

“New laws have come into force that make it illegal to own an American XL Bully dog without an exemption certificate.

“It is vital that there is strong enforcement to make sure owners comply with the legislation.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101 or contact the force via X @MetCC quoting the reference CAD7620/19Mar.