Inquest hears cause of death of grandmother savaged by XL bully dogs

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A grandmother who was savaged to death by XL bullies died of “unsurvivable” dog bite wounds, an inquest heard.

Police discovered Esther Martin, 68, unresponsive inside a property in Jaywick in Essex, Thursday’s hearing in Chelmsford was told.

Coroner’s officer Andy Flack said police were called to a disturbance at the address in Hillman Avenue at 4pm on February 3.

He said Ms Martin, who was staying at the address but lived in Woodford Green in east London, was found along with “two large dogs”.

“She was unresponsive,” said Mr Flack. “Her injuries were unsurvivable.”

An XL Bully dog (PA Wire)

He said Ms Martin was pronounced dead at 4.47pm, with her medical cause of death recorded as “dog bite wounds to the upper right limb”.

Ms Martin had reportedly tried to break up fighting puppies before she was attacked.

Two dogs were destroyed at the scene and were later confirmed by Essex Police to be XL bullies.

A 39-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of dangerous dog offences, has been bailed until March 5.

Lincoln Brookes, senior coroner for Essex, suspended the inquest proceedings pending the outcome of the police investigation.

He said: “May I extend my deepest condolences to the family of Ms Martin on what on any view is an extremely tragic death of a loved one.”