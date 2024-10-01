Suspected XL Bully dog killed in ‘targeted’ attack

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

An investigation has been launched after a suspected XL Bully was killed in a ’targeted’ attack.

Police were called to Burnham Lane in Slough at around 6.05pm on Sunday, 29 September, after receiving reports that the large brown dog had been targeted.

It was taken for emergency treatment but died from its injuries.

Its attackers are believed to have arrived in a black vehicle and made off in the same vehicle shortly afterwards.

It is believed that the dog was an XL Bully, but enquiries are ongoing to ascertain the breed.

Last month, the RSPCA revealed shock figures showed a dramatic rise in abuse toward XL Bully dogs since the government ban on the breed, with the animals decapitated, injured and abandoned.

The number of reports made to the animal charity of intentional harm to XL Bully dogs in the first eight months of 2024 was 103, compared to 39 in the same period in 2023.

Investigating officer, Detective Inspector, Sarah Noah, said: “We are investigating this incident in which a dog has been killed, it is not believed at this stage that the dog was posing a threat at the time of the incident and this may have been targeted.

“We are appealing for anyone who witnessed this incident to please come forward. Additionally we would ask anyone who was driving in the Burnham Lane area on Sunday evening to please check their dash-cam should it show anything from this incident.

“If you have information please call 101, or add you information to our online witness appeal form quoting reference 43240468625.

“If you do not wish to speak to police you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”