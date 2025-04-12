XL Bully which was shot and evaded armed police for 8 days found and put down by vet

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

An XL Bully that evaded armed police for eight days has been put down after being found suffering serious injuries from being shot.

The pet was injured as it escaped a police raid on a home in the Hillfoot area of Sheffield. The "aggressive" XL Bully was shot at by police marksmen before fleeing the scene on Thursday April 3.

Officers urged locals not to approach it, but to call 999 as it had "the ability to show aggression and cause harm".

open image in gallery The dog was cornered in a dead end in Bank House Road ( Google )

South Yorkshire Police said forensic testing of blood after officers tried to shoot the dog confirmed that it had been injured.

After the week-long search at around 1.20pm on Friday, the dog was cornered just half a mile away in a dead end in Bank House Road.

It was safely captured and taken to a vet by officers.

The female owner was informed and disclaimed the pet (gave up ownership) before it was put down.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We received reports that an XL Bully that became loose on Thursday (3 April) in the Hillfoot area of Sheffield had been located alive on Bank House Road.

“Officers attended this afternoon, and it is believed that it is the same dog that became loose last week.

“Dog Legislation Officers safely recovered the animal and took it to a vet to receive treatment.

“Sadly, due to the nature of the dog's injuries, on the advice of the vet the decision to put the animal down was made.”

Shooting a dog was "never a decision taken lightly by our armed officers", police said.

Five people have been arrested in connection with the initial firearms incident, and two men have been charged with firearms offences.

Chief Superintendent for Sheffield Jamie Henderson: “I would like to thank the public for remaining vigilant when this animal was loose.”

It has been a criminal offence to own an XL bully without an exemption certificate since February 2024.

The government received 61,000 exemption applications before the deadline, which saw owners buy insurance, microchip their dog and pay a fee of £92.40 per animal.

The force are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the reported firearms discharge on 3 April, and anyone with information is asked to get in touch online or by calling 101 quoting incident number 948 of 3 April 2025.