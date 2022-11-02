Man shot dead by police was killed lawfully, inquest finds
Yassar Yaqub was killed by officer at side of M62 in 2017
The killing of Yassar Yaqub, who was shot dead by police on a motorway slip road in West Yorkshire in January 2017, was lawful, an inquest found.
The jury at Leeds Crown Court said the officer who shot Yaqub, identified only as V39, “honestly believed” his life was in danger and used “reasonable force”.
Family of Yaqub said they did not accept the verdict, according to ITV.
Yaqub, 28, was the front seat passenger in one of two cars travelling in convoy on the M62 when four unmarked police vehicles surrounded them at junction 24 by Huddersfield on 2 January 2017.
The inquest heard police had been tracking Yaqub since October 2016 over alleged threats he and another man had been making.
The Recorder of Leeds, Judge Guy Kearl KC, said Yaqub and his “friends or associates” travelled from Akbar’s Cafe in Bradford to Huddersfield before they were stopped by police.
Yaqub was the passenger in an Audi A4 being driven by Mohsin Amin. Behind them was a VW Scirocco containing Rexhino Arapaj and David Butlin.
Jurors heard that as the Audi and VW left the motorway at the junction, known as Ainley Top, the four police cars “boxed them in” and came to a stop.
After the stop, Mr Yaqub ignored a command to “show me your hands” and instead “crouched down” before raising a handgun over the car’s dashboard, V39 told the inquest.
The armed officer said he then leaned out of his car window and fired three shots, two of them hitting Yaqub in the chest from 1.5m away and causing “catastrophic blood loss”.
V39 said: “I discharged my firearm fearing for my life as well as for my colleagues who I knew would be approaching the vehicle. I had no alternative because I knew I would have been shot.”
A loaded pistol was found in the footwell under the seat Yaqub had been sitting in, along with a silencer and more ammunition in the glovebox, the inquest heard.
