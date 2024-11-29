Young mother killed after being knocked off e-bike in hit-and-run is named

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A young mother who was killed when knocked off an e-bike in a hit-and-run crash has been named.

Alana Armstrong, 25, was riding on the back of the bike on Tuesday evening after being followed by a dark-coloured 4x4 car, Derbyshire Police said.

After the car was rammed into one of the bikes, causing the driver and passenger to fall off, the driver left the scene without stopping. Ms Armstrong, from Tibshelf, was pronounced dead at the scene on Batley Lane, Pleasley.

The rider of the bike, a man in his twenties, was taken to hospital where his leg was amputated below the knee.

Chief superintendent Dave Kirby, said: “Alana was just 25 – and a mum to a six-year-old boy.

“Her little boy, along with her wider family, will never get the chance to see her again, hug her again, spend Christmas together, or celebrate all those milestones. My thoughts, as well as those of the whole force and community, are with them at this time.”

open image in gallery The crash occurred on Batley Lane, Pleasley, in Derbyshire ( Google Maps )

Police have launched a murder investigation and are now appealing for information about a dark-coloured Land Rover Discovery, believed to be a model from between 2004 and 2009, around the Pleasley area before 8pm on Tuesday.

It was last seen on Rowthorne Lane, before turning right onto the A617 towards New Houghton, police said. It is thought there were two people inside - a man driving and a woman in the passenger seat.

A man and a woman in their thirties, from the Skegby area of Nottinghamshire, were previously arrested in connection with the incident. They have been released without charge and ruled out of the investigation.

“Since Tuesday a team of detectives have been working non-stop, searching the site where Alana was killed, conducting house-to-house enquiries, and scouring CCTV in the area,” Ch Supt Kirby said.

“Two people who were arrested in connection with the incident have now been released without charge – and have been discounted from our investigation.”

He added: “We have already received a significant amount of information from the public and I want to thank everyone who has come forward already to help our investigation. However, I know that there is more information out – and there are people who know who the person responsible is.

“We urgently want to hear from anyone who may know those two people, who has seen a Land Rover Discovery that may have damage to its front end – or who knows of a vehicle matching that description that may have been recently repaired or had parts replaced.

“We also really want to speak to anyone who may have CCTV – in particular along the A617 from this junction heading towards New Houghton.

“Finally – I want to return to Alana. As an officer, as a member of the local community, and as a father, I am devastated for her little boy, her family, and her friends and we will do all we can to find those responsible.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Derbyshire Police.