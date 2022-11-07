Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Family of Yousef Makki ask for fresh inquest into his death

Joshua Molnar stabbed Yousef Makki with a flick knife after the two, both then aged 17, had a row on the evening of March 2 2019.

Pat Hurst
Monday 07 November 2022 15:15
Yousef Makki from Burnage who was stabbed to death in an affluent Cheshire village (Family handout/GMP/PA)
Yousef Makki from Burnage who was stabbed to death in an affluent Cheshire village (Family handout/GMP/PA)
(PA Media)

Lawyers for the family of a teenager stabbed to death in an upmarket Cheshire village have asked senior judges for a fresh inquest into his death to be held.

Peter Weatherby KC, representing the family of Yousef Makki at a judicial review hearing at the High Court in Manchester, also questioned the “fanciful” version of events presented as having happened on the night.

Any decision on a new inquest is expected later this year.

Joshua Molnar stabbed Yousef with a flick knife after the two, both then aged 17, had a row in Hale Barns on the evening of March 2 2019.

It would be fanciful to suggest he's took it (his knife) out, been stabbed, then retracted the knife and put it in an inside pocket, clutched his chest and said 'he's stabbed me'

Peter Weatherby KC

Molnar, from a wealthy Cheshire family, was cleared of murder and manslaughter following a trial at Manchester Crown Court four months later.

He claimed self-defence and told the jury that knives were produced after they argued and there was a “coming together”, the court heard.

Molnar, Yousef and another youth, Adam Chowdhary, then 17, had all carried knives that night.

Molnar was jailed for 16 months for possession of a knife in a public place and perverting the course of justice by lying to police at the scene.

Lawyers for the Makki family at the inquest into Yousef’s death argued that because the standard of proof in a criminal trial is “beyond reasonable doubt” while the standard during inquests is lower, being “on the balance of probabilities”, the coroner could conclude Yousef was unlawfully killed.

But Alison Mutch, senior coroner for Greater Manchester South, following a week-long inquest in November 2021, concluded she could not be sure of the “precise sequence of events” and ruled out both unlawful killing and accidental death as a conclusion.

Mr Weatherby said there were “discrepancies” between evidence heard at the trial and the inquest.

He said during the inquest Molnar said he was not sure who produced the knife first, but had told the jury in his trial Yousef took his knife out first, and claimed self-defence.

He also questioned the version of events about what happened directly after the stabbing.

Mr Weatherby added: “It would be fanciful to suggest he’s took it (his knife) out, been stabbed, then retracted the knife and put it in an inside pocket, clutched his chest and said ‘he’s stabbed me’.

“This is a death caused by an unlawful weapon brandished in the street by Joshua Molnar and unless there was some terrible accident or unless Yousef Makki put him in fear, this was an unlawful killing and the coroner simply fails to address those issues in her decision.”

Yousef, from a single-parent family from south Manchester, won a scholarship to the £12,000-a-year Manchester Grammar School, where Chowdhary was also a pupil and they became good friends.

Along with Molnar they acted out fantasies of being “middle class gangsters” and toyed with weapons, the trial heard.

Chowdhary had bought two flick knives from an online website, Wish, for himself and Yousef, and told police he did not see what had happened between Yousef and Molnar.

Chowdhary was cleared of perverting the course of justice by the jury at his trial but admitted possession of a flick knife and was given a four-month detention order.

Lady Justice Macur and Mr Justice Fordham said they would consider the evidence and deliver a ruling at a later date. They extended their condolences to the Makki family who were in court during the hearing.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in