Youth, 15, remanded in custody charged with city square murder

Muhammad Hassam Ali was found seriously injured in Victoria Square and died in hospital.

Matthew Cooper
Thursday 25 January 2024 16:54
Muhammad Hassam Ali, 17, died after he was stabbed in Birmingham on Saturday (West Midlands Police/PA)
Muhammad Hassam Ali, 17, died after he was stabbed in Birmingham on Saturday (West Midlands Police/PA)
(PA Media)

A 15-year-old boy has been remanded in custody charged with murdering a teenager who was stabbed in Birmingham city centre at the weekend.

The defendant, who cannot be named because of a court order, is accused of murdering 17-year-old Muhammad Hassam Ali, who was found seriously injured in Victoria Square shortly before 3.30pm on Saturday.

He was taken to hospital but died later the same day.

A spokesman for Birmingham Magistrates’ Court said the 15-year-old appeared in court on Thursday and was ordered to appear at the city’s Crown Court on Monday.

A second boy, also aged 15, has been released on conditional police bail.

