Yussuf Mustapha, the 14-year-old who shot dead schoolboy Keon Lincoln during a gun and knife attack in Birmingham, has been sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum term of 16 years.

Four other teenagers were also handed lengthy sentences on Monday at Birmingham Crown Court following the murder of the 15-year-old near his home in January.

Tahjgeem Breakenridge and Michael Ugochukwu, who are both 18 years old, were sentenced to life for murder, with a minimum term of 19 years. A 16-year-old Walsall youth also convicted of Keon’s murder, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was ordered to be detained at Her Majesty’s Pleasure and to serve at least 17 years.

Kieron Donaldson, 19, was sentenced to a 12-year custodial term for manslaughter, having supplied weapons to those involved in the killing. He was told he will be entitled to release after serving two thirds of the sentence.

Passing sentence, Lord Justice William Davis said the murder had been “carefully planned and executed” using a revolver and a car stolen for use in the killing.

“It’s quite clear that all who came from the car were party to the use of the gun,” the judge said.

In a five-week trial, jurors heard that Keon was stabbed and shot in the stomach in Linwood Road on 21 January, and later died at Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

He suffered eight sharp force injuries and a fatal wound to his abdomen from one of two gunshots fired at about 3:35pm.

More follows...