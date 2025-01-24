US mother accused of murdering her children has extradition challenge rejected

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

An American mother who is accused of murdering two of her children has had a challenge against her potential extradition to the US rejected.

District Judge John Zani rejected the challenge by Kimberlee Singler at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Singler, 36, is accused of murdering her nine-year-old daughter and seven-year-old son at a residential property in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on December 19 2023.

The children were found dead, along with Singler’s 11-year-old daughter who was injured but alive, the court previously heard.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper will now decide whether she is to be extradited to the US.

District Judge Mr Zani told her: “Ms Singler, I’m afraid I have rejected a challenge to your extradition.

“The case now passes to the Secretary of State for a decision on whether extradition is to be ordered.

“You have the right to ask the High Court for permission to appeal against my decision and to appeal against the Secretary of State’s decision.”

The American was arrested in Kensington, west London, by the National Crime Agency on December 30 2023.

Singler, wearing a teal jumper and jogging bottoms, was remanded into custody.