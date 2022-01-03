A 15-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of Zaian Aimable-Lina in Croydon.

The teenager was arrested on suspicion of murder late on New Year’s Day after 15-year-old Zaian was killed in a stabbing last week.

He was taken to a south London police station and charged on Monday. He is set to appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Police said Zaian’s family had been informed.

Another boy, also 15, has been released on bail until late January after having been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Zaian died at the scene of the attack in Ashburton Park shortly after 7.30pm on Thursday 30 December. A post-mortem gave the cause of death as a stab wound to the heart.

Police have appealed for anyone with information on the attack to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Leonard said: “Zaian's death has sent shockwaves through the local community and London as a whole.

“He was just 15 years old and had his whole life ahead of him and we need the community to work with us to bring those responsible to justice.

“No matter how insignificant you may think it, if you have information that can help, you must do the right thing and contact us immediately.”

Zaian was one of two teenagers stabbed to death in London within an hour on Thursday.

The second victim, an unnamed 16-year-old boy, was killed in Yiewsley, west London. Police investigating his death arrested a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of murder on Sunday.

The two killings took the number of teenage homicides in London last year to 30 — higher than the previous record total of 29 in 2008.

Police have asked anyone with information that could assist the investigations to call 020 8721 4266 or 101. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.