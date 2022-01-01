The victim of a fatal stabbing in south London last week has been named by police as officers appeal for information about his death.

Zaian Aimable-Lina, 15, died at the scene of Thursday evening’s attack in Ashburton Park, Croydon.

A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as a stab wound to the heart.

A 15-year-old boy remains in custody on suspicion of murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Leonard made a direct appeal for information about the local boy's death.

He said: “My thoughts continue to be with Zaian's family and friends as they cope with this tragic loss.

”My team are continuing to work around the clock so that we can give Zaian's family the answers they deserve.

“Zaian's death has sent shockwaves through the local community and London as a whole.

”He was just 15 years old and had his whole life ahead of him and we need the community to work with us to bring those responsible to justice.

“No matter how insignificant you may think it, if you have information that can help, you must do the right thing and contact us immediately.”

Superintendent Dan Knowles, of the South Area Command Unit, which polices Croydon, said: “This tragic loss of a young life on our streets has rightly and understandably caused considerable concern among the local community.

“Our colleagues in specialist crime are continuing their investigation and my officers are carrying out enhanced patrols in the local area. I urge anyone who can help us to approach those officers and tell us what you know.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 5443/30Dec. To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

A second fatal stabbing, this time of a 16-year-old boy in Yiewsley, west London, less than an hour later, made 2021 the bloodiest year on record for teenage homicides in London.

The victim of the second stabbing has yet to be named, and no arrests have been confirmed.