Date set for trial of man accused of Zara Aleena murder

The 35-year-old law graduate was attacked as she walked home from a night out in Ilford, east London, in June.

Emily Pennink
Wednesday 19 October 2022 10:19
Zara Aleena was only minutes from her front door when she was attacked and killed while walking home along Cranbrook Road in Ilford, east London, in June (Metropolitan Police/PA)
(PA Media)

A man will stand trial for the robbery, attempted rape and murder of law graduate Zara Aleena before the end of the year, a High Court judge has decided.

Jordan McSweeney allegedly attacked the 35-year-old as she walked home from a night out in Ilford, east London, in the early hours of Sunday June 26.

The 29-year-old defendant is accused of robbing her of her mobile phone, keys and handbag, and attempting to rape her.

During the attack, Ms Aleena was dragged into a driveway in Cranbrook Road, where she was kicked and stamped on, prosecutors alleged.

Emergency services were called after she was found with severe head injuries, struggling to breathe and partially naked.

A post-mortem examination found she had suffered multiple serious injuries.

On Wednesday, McSweeney, of Dagenham, east London, failed to attend the Old Bailey for his scheduled plea hearing.

Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb fixed a trial to start at the Old Bailey on December 5.

The senior judge adjourned the plea hearing until Monday October 24.

The defendant is in custody.

