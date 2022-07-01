Man accused of murder, attempted rape and robbery of Zara Aleena in court
Ms Aleena, a law graduate, died in the early hours of Sunday.
A man accused of murdering Zara Aleena has been remanded in custody.
Jordan McSweeney, of Church Elm Lane, Dagenham, east London, appeared at the Old Bailey on Friday morning.
The 29-year-old is accused of killing the 35-year-old as she walked home from a night out along Cranbrook Road in Ilford, east London, in the early hours of Sunday.
He is also accused of robbing Ms Aleena of her mobile phone, keys and handbag, and attempted penetration without consent.
McSweeney appeared via video link from HMP Thameside wearing a green jumper.
He was seen covering his face with his hands ahead of the hearing before sitting back in his chair.
McSweeney spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth.
He will next appear at the Old Bailey on September 30 for a plea hearing.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.