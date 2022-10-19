Zara Aleena: Man accused of murdering law graduate after night out in London to stand trial in December
Jordan McSweeney, 29, is alleged to have killed 35-year-old law graduate after trying to rape her following night out in Ilford, east London
A man will stand trial for the robbery, attempted rape and murder of law graduate Zara Aleena before the end of the year, a High Court judge has decided.
Jordan McSweeney allegedly attacked the 35-year-old as she walked home from a night out in Ilford, east London, in the early hours of Sunday June 26.
The 29-year-old defendant is accused of robbing her of her mobile phone, keys and handbag, and attempting to rape her.
During the attack, Ms Aleena was dragged into a driveway in Cranbrook Road, where she was kicked and stamped on, prosecutors alleged.
Emergency services were called after she was found with severe head injuries, struggling to breathe and partially naked.
A post-mortem examination found she had suffered multiple serious injuries.
On Wednesday, McSweeney, of Dagenham, east London, failed to attend the Old Bailey for his scheduled plea hearing.
Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb fixed a trial to start at the Old Bailey on 5 December.
The senior judge adjourned the plea hearing until Monday 24 October.
The defendant is in custody.
