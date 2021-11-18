A paranoid schizophrenic has been jailed for life for killing a university worker and stabbing seven other people during a spate of knife attacks.

Zephaniah McLeod was sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court, with a minimum term of 21 years. His sentence will be served initially at a high-security hospital.

Jacob Billington, 23, was killed, and a friend was left with life-changing injuries.

McLeod, 28, of Selly Oak, Birmingham, who was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia in 2012, had previously admitted manslaughter and four counts of attempted murder.

He had also admitted four counts of attempted murder, including one attack which left a victim partially paralysed, and three separate offences of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The court heard he told onlookers “watch this” as he stabbed people on a night out in the chest, neck or face on 6 September last year.

Ordering his detention, initially at Ashworth Hospital, Mr Justice Pepperall said: “I have no doubt whatsoever you are a very dangerous man and pose a significant risk to members of the public of serious harm.”

The sentence imposed means McLeod would move to a prison to serve the remainder of his term, if his mental health improved sufficiently - but could be returned to a secure hospital if it worsened again.

The judge said: “Your victims were variously enjoying a night out or returning home from work.

“They gave you no offence and they were chosen at random.”

“Wherever possible, you aimed your knives at your victims’ necks,” he added.

“In the course of your murderous rampage, you killed one man, left another man and woman fighting for their lives and wounded five others.”

He said the sentence ensured McLeod would be treated but should he ever be assessed as fit to leave hospital, he would go to prison.

The attacker carried out the apparently random and motiveless attacks in the space of 90 minutes.

He got a cab home to pick up another knife, before returning to the city centre, part-way through his spree.

McLeod had been suffering from paranoid schizophrenia at the time of the attack and was “well-known” to mental health services.

The court heard he was released from prison unsupervised in April last year, was only seen face-to-face by a mental health team on 3 September, then “refused” to attend a psychiatric assessment - just three days before he killed.

Mr Billington’s mother, Joanne Billington, has said there are still many “unanswered questions” about various state agencies’ prior treatment and monitoring of McLeod, and believes “mistakes were made” before he attacked.

Additional reporting by PA