Footage of Kurt Zouma kicking and slapping his pet cat was exposed by a woman who was due to go on a date with the West Ham defender’s brother, a court heard.

The 27-year-old pleaded guilty to two counts under the Animal Welfare Act at Thames Magistrates’ Court in east London on Tuesday morning.

French international Zouma was said to have harmed the male Bengal cat after blaming it for damaging a chair. Two cats have since been placed on a rehoming list.

During the proceedings, the court heard how the "premeditated" attack was filmed by his younger brother, lower-league footballer Yoan Zouma, in a Snapchat video.

The 24-year-old then sent the video to a woman he was due to go on a date with.

But the unidentified woman was so shocked at what she had seen that she called off their plans, and told him: "I don't think hitting a cat like that is OK – don't bother coming today."

Kurt Zouma was on trial for kicking and slapping his pet cat in a viral video (Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Premier League footballer Kurt Zouma's brother Yoan Zouma arrives at Thames Magistrates' Court (Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The woman reportedly added: “I do not want to associate with people who find that funny, in front of a child as well.

“You should be careful of that stuff, especially with your family being who they are.”

Yoan Zouma admitted one count of aiding, abetting, counselling or procuring his older brother to commit an offence.

The pair were released on bail ahead of their sentencing at the same court next week.

Zouma's cat in the care of the RSPCA (RSPCA / SWNS.COM)

Commenting on the case, RSPCA chief inspectorate officer Dermot Murphy said: "It's never acceptable to treat an animal in this way and we were shocked when the video was first brought to our attention.

"What makes this case even more sad is the way the video was filmed and shared, making light of such cruelty.”

A judge ordered that Zouma’s address be withheld from the public domain after the court was told of "grotesque" abuse the player had received.

Zouma’s lawyer Trevor Burke QC said his client had been subject to racist abuse and threats, lost a "substantial" sponsorship deal with Adidas, was fined £250,000 and had no longer been picked for the France national team since the furore over the footage emerged.

The court heard seven people are to be prosecuted by police over the Zouma abuse, however, the police subsequently denied this, saying they received an allegation of malicious communications and that enquiries are ongoing.