Man seriously injured during disturbance

The 21-year-old was taken to hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries.

Craig Paton
Friday 24 December 2021 10:10
Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward (David Cheskin/PA)
Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward (David Cheskin/PA)
(PA Archive)

A 21-year-old man has been seriously injured during a disturbance in Kirkintilloch.

Police are investigating the incident, which took place on Tuesday at around 7.10pm in the Westergreens Avenue area of the town and also resulted in the damage of a vehicle.

The man was taken to hospital after an assault by two others, where he was found to have serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Any information could prove useful to our enquiries as we seek to establish the full circumstances of this incident

Detective constable Mark Soutter

Officers say the two suspects are white men, one of whom was wearing all dark clothing and described as medium height, and the other was wearing a green jacket and is around 6ft in height.

Recommended

Detective constable Mark Soutter said: “We’re appealing to anyone who was in the Westergreens Avenue area on Tuesday evening, and has not already spoken with police, to please come forward.

“Any information could prove useful to our enquiries as we seek to establish the full circumstances of this incident.”

Witnesses are asked to contact police on 101, quoting the reference number 2701 of December 21, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in