Man seriously injured during disturbance
The 21-year-old was taken to hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries.
A 21-year-old man has been seriously injured during a disturbance in Kirkintilloch.
Police are investigating the incident, which took place on Tuesday at around 7.10pm in the Westergreens Avenue area of the town and also resulted in the damage of a vehicle.
The man was taken to hospital after an assault by two others, where he was found to have serious but not life-threatening injuries.
Officers say the two suspects are white men, one of whom was wearing all dark clothing and described as medium height, and the other was wearing a green jacket and is around 6ft in height.
Detective constable Mark Soutter said: “We’re appealing to anyone who was in the Westergreens Avenue area on Tuesday evening, and has not already spoken with police, to please come forward.
“Any information could prove useful to our enquiries as we seek to establish the full circumstances of this incident.”
Witnesses are asked to contact police on 101, quoting the reference number 2701 of December 21, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.